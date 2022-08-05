Santa Clarita Transit’s Holiday Light Tour receives 2022 AdWheel award from the APTA

Santa Clarita Transit’s Holiday Light Tour receives the 2022 AdWheel award from the American Public Transportation Association.

The Holiday Light Tour is an annual event that takes riders on a trip to see holiday displays. It received top honors in the category recognizing COVID-19 communications and marketing for a special event taking place in 2021. The award was for Group 1, organizations with fewer than 4 million annual riders.

The AdWheel Awards celebrate the strategic importance of marketing and communications initiatives that advance the organizational goals of APTA members.

The Holiday Light Tour campaign will face a final round of judging for a Grand Award that will be announced at APTA’s TRANSform Conference, scheduled to take place Oct. 9-12 in Seattle.

For more information about Santa Clarita Transit, visit santaclaritatransit.com or call 661-294-1287.