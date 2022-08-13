Saugus district drops possible bond measure after survey results show lack of support

After a voter survey was completed earlier this summer, the Saugus Union School District decided not to pursue a potential bond measure after results indicated voter support below the required 55% threshold for passage.

During a regular meeting in mid-June, governing board members received a presentation from FM3 Research regarding the highlights of a community issues survey — the results of which would have encouraged or deterred the board from pursuing the bond measure.

If it had been placed on the ballot for the November election, voters would have been asked to approve a $148 million bond to retrofit classrooms or schools; improve preparedness for natural disasters; upgrade science, engineering, early childhood education classrooms; continue to provide clean drinking water; and acquire, construct, repair sites, facilities and equipment.

But results of the survey indicate initial support for the bond measure barely reached the 55% of support threshold that the district would need for voters to pass the bond.

According to the results, about six in 10 respondents believe the district has a need for additional funding, but only a quarter of respondents believe the need is great and 17% are unsure.

As a result, district officials will not pursue a bond measure this November.

But key elements of the findings demonstrate that there is some interest in maintaining and increasing school safety, classroom technology and seismic improvements.

FM3 Research found it is probably not the right time to propose a bond measure amid high rent or mortgages, and high food and gas prices, as support for the bond measure dropped to 50% after critical messaging against the measure.

Another key finding from the survey showed respondents were more supportive of the bond measure if it included “strict fiscal safeguards” such as citizen oversight and annual independent financial audits.

Stephen Petzold, a Santa Clarita Valley resident who regularly attends government board meetings and is an advocate against bonds, said these “strict fiscal safeguards” are not always effective.

He said bonds are required to have “protections” like the independent performance and financial audits, oversight committees of citizens who are taxpayers, senior citizens, parents and members of the public. Members of the oversight committee report critical information to the public on whether the funds have been properly expended.

“That doesn’t [always] happen,” Petzold said.

He also criticized oversight committees for not always scrutinizing how bond funds are being used.

The California constitution, under Article 13A, states that approved and voter-passed bonds are required only for the purposes specified under a list of school facilities projects and certificated by the school district board, community college board or county office of education.

“Tell them [the voters] exactly where they’re getting their money,” Petzold said. “There’s a lot of information which is withheld from the voters to induce them to vote. Citizens bond oversight committees should be held responsible for telling the truth.”