SCV Education Foundation announces inaugural Touch-A-Truck event

News release

The SCV Education Foundation is scheduled to host its inaugural Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Central Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The first hour will be a sensory-sensitive quiet hour without any loud noise, like horns and sirens. This is a family-friendly event where kids of all ages can see and experience a wide variety of large and unique trucks and vehicles up close. For the latest vehicle lineup and to purchase tickets, visit scveducationfoundation.org/touchatruck.

Tickets are $5 and children 2 years and younger are free. The event includes entertainment, kid-friendly activities, vendor booths, and food trucks.

Many Santa Clarita Valley residents will remember that the SCV Senior Center used to host this event, but it was gifted to the Education Foundation.

“The SCV Senior Center values the work the SCV Education Foundation does in the community and felt this event would be a better fit for them to host. We are certain that Touch-A-Truck is in very capable hands and will continue to be a great event,” said Senior Center CEO Kevin MacDonald.

“Our team has been hard at work scheduling fun and interesting vehicles that the kids will just love,” said Jackie Hartmann, executive director of the SCV Education Foundation. “We even have some surprises planned. Plus, we look forward to connecting with the community and sharing how we support the students and teachers from all five public school districts with our literacy programs, teacher innovation grants and scholarships.”

The SCV Education Foundation is still looking for sponsors, vendors and display vehicles. For more information about being a sponsor, displaying a vehicle, providing an activity, becoming a vendor, or being a volunteer, contact Cyndi Kleinfeld at [email protected] or 661-305-9394.