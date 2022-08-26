SCV man accused of sexually assaulting child, fleeing from deputies returns to court

A 41-year-old Canyon Country man accused of sexually assaulting a child and fleeing from deputies returned to court on Thursday.

Humberto Guzman Lemus was arrested in December 2020 and subsequently charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child and one count each for the following: sexual intercourse or sodomy with a child 10 years or younger; oral copulation or sexual penetration with (a) child 10 years old or younger; as well as one misdemeanor count of resisting a peace officer.

Lemus is set to return to court next on Sept. 1 for a pretrial hearing. A pretrial hearing involves the judge, prosecution and defense convening in order to present evidence, documents and/or any other relevant materials/matters before the trial begins.

After responding to a domestic violence call on the 27000 block of Fahren Court in Canyon Country on Dec. 8, deputies found a young girl who told them that her stepfather had been continually sexually assaulting her, investigators said.

Lemus, according to law enforcement, attempted to then flee on foot but was eventually detained and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Lemus is being held in lieu of $850,000 bail and remains in law enforcement custody, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department website.