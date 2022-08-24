SCV Met Gala to raise funds for breast cancer research

News release

METAvivor, the organization at the helm of metastatic research funding, has partnered with Bill Miranda, Eva Miranda Crawford and Amy Steffe Lohmann to promote the Met Gala SCV to be held at Porsche Santa Clarita on Oct. 8.

The co-hosts are joined by Event Coordinator Dennis Sugasawara. The event will feature a VIP hour with cocktails and appetizers followed by a program, dinner, silent and live auctions.

Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer is the incurable and terminal stage of breast cancer. It is called metastatic because the cancer cells have spread (metastasized) to other parts of the body, most commonly bones, liver, lungs and brain. Today patients live longer with the disease thanks to research into new and less harsh treatments.



Even so, less than a third make it past five years. With more funds focused specifically on MBC, event organizers believe this can transform the disease from being a deadly one to a chronic one that allows patients to live a long and somewhat normal life. “Research is truly the only way to save lives,” said a prepared statement issued by the event organizers.



The Met Gala SCV is one of many fundraising galas and events organized nationwide by patients volunteering for METAvivor, raising millions of dollars for MBC research. METAvivor is a volunteer-led, 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, and the only one in the U.S. that exclusively funds MBC research through a scientific peer-review process.

VIP admission for the Oct. 8 event opens at 6 p.m. and general admission opens at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.metgalascv.com.