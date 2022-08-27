Sheriff’s deputy crashes patrol vehicle, later found at home

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a traffic collision near the intersection of Pico Canyon Road and North Southern Oaks Drive in Stevenson Ranch on Friday night, but was not found at the scene when first responders arrived, according to L.A. County radio dispatch traffic and Sgt. Magos with the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The deputy was later found at his home nearby, according to a source familiar with the situation.

First responder radio traffic also indicated that the witness who reported the incident saw the deputy being assisted by someone else before leaving the scene with apparently minor injuries.

According to a source familiar with the situation, the deputy crashed his patrol vehicle while on the way home from home from work and another off-duty deputy came to the scene and drove him to a nearby home.

Magos confirmed that the deputy involved with the crash was technically off duty and works with the Special Enforcement Bureau, a specialized unit in the Sheriff’s Department.

“These specialized units… until they get home, they’re considered off duty,” said Magos. “He was conscious and breathing, last we heard, and he was getting checked up by fire personnel and then he would be transported for followup to the local hospital.”

The Command and Control Center operator for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said that they were sent out to the crash scene, but there was no one there to be transported. The operator also refused to provide a name for reference.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.