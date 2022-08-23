Suspect reportedly flees from freeway hit-and-run on foot

California Highway Patrol Newhall officers responded Tuesday to a report of a man who reportedly fled the scene of an alleged freeway hit-and-run on foot.

According to initial reports, the incident began after a vehicle struck a sign on the northbound side of Highway 14 near Soledad Canyon Road.

The vehicle is believed, according to CHP officers, to have hit the sign but continued to drive for some distance, dragging the object that was struck along with it.

“The incident began at 1:15 p.m. with a solo traffic collision into a sign,” said Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the local CHP Office. “A witness began calling into 9-1-1 stating that the driver was very agitated and running from the scene.”

According to Greengard, the suspect is believed to have exited their vehicle and then began running across the freeway and is hiding on a dirt embankment as of the publication of this article.

No suspects have been detained as of the publication of this story. As of 2:40 p.m., the situation was still deemed to be an ongoing situation, Greengard said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.