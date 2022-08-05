Taco ’bout a party: JCI foundation launch to feature tacos, tequila

News release

JCI Santa Clarita has announced the formation of the JCI Santa Clarita Foundation, a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to help support JCI Santa Clarita’s fundraisers like SCV 40 Under Forty, Santa’s Helpers and any other projects in the future.

The new foundation is hosting a launch party at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Summit HOA Clubhouse, 24600 Del Monte Drive, Valencia.

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy an evening sipping on an assortment of tequilas and margaritas from Anger Mgmt Tequila, eating tacos, and learning about the new venture, the JCI Santa Clarita Foundation.

Tickets are $50 per person and on sale now at bit.ly/JCISCFoundationFiestaTickets. Sponsorships are available, too. All money raised will cover costs of the event and go to JCI Santa Clarita Foundation.

JCI Santa Clarita Foundation will be a separate board of directors from JCI Santa Clarita, with the mission to increase the fundraising for JCI Santa Clarita. Jenny Ketchepaw is slated as president, Debbie Holbrook Apker slated as vice president, Alexander Hafizi as liaison, Carlos Orozco as secretary and JR Hills as treasurer. For more information, visit www.jcisantaclarita.com/foundation.

JCI Santa Clarita is a membership-based nonprofit organization of young active citizens between the ages of 21 to 40 dedicated to creating positive change in the community. Jaycees, as individual and collective members are known, come from all walks of life. Jaycees are students, professionals, philanthropists, enthusiasts, hobbyists and friends. For more information, go to www.jcisantaclarita.com.