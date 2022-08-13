Traffic delays announced ahead of I-5 construction

News Release

Commuters should expect delays on their drives next week as work for the Interstate 5 North County Enhancement Project is expected to begin, according to Metro officials.

Construction crews will work Monday through Friday, and Saturday as needed, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews will begin to mobilize at 6 a.m. Metro will not close two consecutive ramps in the same direction and detours to the next on-ramp will be posted for each closure.

Traffic will be maintained in each direction, and all lanes will be reopened by 6 a.m. each morning. No lane closures will be implemented during morning or evening peak traffic hours.

Survey work will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 8 p.m. to 4 p.m. near the Highway 14 interchange and Golden Valley Road. Road closures will include the northbound Highway-14/Golden Valley Road off-ramp and Highway 14 lane reductions between Placerita Canyon Road and Golden Valley Road.

Drivers will detour to the preceding off-ramp at Golden Valley Road.

The work will include Weldon Canyon Bridge rebar, concrete and excavation work in the center median, and northbound and southbound outside shoulders. Drivers should prepare for one-way traffic control with a flagger as needed at Weldon Canyon Road and Coltrane.

Southbound outside shoulder excavation will occur between Calgrove Boulevard and Gavin Canyon Undercrossing between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Metro staff will post signage along the detour routes, but prepare for intermittent closures of the southbound Calgrove Boulevard on- and off-ramps.

Commuters can expect bridge rebar, form and concrete work for the Butte Canyon Road Bridge between Pico Canyon Road/Lyons Avenue and McBean Parkway.

Slope soil stabilization work will begin along the outside shoulders in both directions between Weldon Canyon Bridge and Gavin Canyon Undercrossing.

Center median and retaining wall construction is planned between Highway 14 and Valencia Boulevard. Activities will include sign structure work, excavation, shoring and form work.

Pile driving, excavation and shoring installment in the center median for the Castaic Creek Bridge will begin between Highway 126 and Hasley Canyon Road. Material deliveries and equipment transportation to the work zone along northbound Interstate 5 at Castaic Creek Bridge and Hasley Canyon Road.

Interstate 5 center median work behind concrete barriers will continue between Magic Mountain Parkway and Park Road for construction activities including excavation, asphalt removal and drainage pipe installation.