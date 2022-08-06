Trio of parents announce run for Saugus district board seats

News Release

Three parents have announced their candidacy as a slate for the Saugus Union School District governing board election in November.

The three candidates announced they are running on a “family first platform,” with their goal of getting parents back on the Saugus district’s governing board, according to their email announcement.

Anna Griese, a mother, wife and business professional, will be running for seat No. 2, which includes Mountainview, James Foster and Northpark elementary schools, and held by incumbent Laura Arrowsmith.

Jesus Henao, husband, father and commercial real estate agent, will be running for seat No. 1, which includes Bridgeport, Tesoro del Valley and Westcreek Academy elementary schools, and held by incumbent David Barlavi.

Sharlene Johnson, mother, wife and real estate professional, will be running for seat No. 5, which includes Plum Canyon, Skyblue Mesa and Cedarcreek elementary schools, and held by incumbent Christopher Trunkey.

“Each of these candidates knows the challenges parents have faced having kids within our local school district during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Karen Widman, a Saugus parent who supports the candidates, wrote in an email. “Anna, Jesus and Sharlene have committed to speak up for the needs of the families from the areas they are running to represent and increase the level of parental involvement in their children’s education.”