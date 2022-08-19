Two men accused of crimes from the SCV return to court

Two men accused of having committed crimes in the Santa Clarita Valley returned to court this week, receiving future court dates to appear once again.

Bill Bolde

A former Saugus High School principal accused of perjury and conflict of interest, pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday to both charges.

Bill Bolde, 65, who was at the helm of Saugus for over a decade before retiring from the William S. Hart Union High School District in 2017, was arrested in December after investigators alleged he had, while principal, perjured himself and had a conflict of interest while he established a student exchange program in China.

“Bolde helped set up a student exchange program with a high school in Gaoxin, China, as well as creating a nonprofit organization to administer the program,” read a statement from the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office at the time of the arrest. “He is charged with having a conflict of interest because he was still principal at Saugus High School while he had an employment agreement with the nonprofit. Bolde also is charged with lying on disclosure forms.”

Bolde is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 14 for an early disposition hearing. During an early disposition hearing, the criminal defense attorneys will discuss the case and negotiate the consequences and decide whether they should just settle the case or proceed to trial.

Bolde’s attorney, David D. Diamond, has said in previous Signal stories that his client was never interviewed by law enforcement before being charged, although he was willing to speak with them.

“This is all connected to a frivolous lawsuit filed by others in an attempt to cover up their own wrongdoing,” said Diamond. “My client has served the Santa Clarita community with distinction, and he would never do anything to discredit his integrity, his family or his relationship with God.”

Jose Trejo

Jose Trejo, 19, was arrested earlier this year in connection to repeated anonymous calls being placed to a number of government agencies reporting false emergencies.

A few days after his initial arrest, he was formally arraigned and entered a not guilty plea to eight separate misdemeanor counts of falsely reporting an emergency.

He is set to return to court once again on Aug. 26 for a pretrial hearing.

According to investigators, the case against Trejo was opened when the Fire Department, as well as other first responder agencies, said they had repeatedly received calls from an untraceable backline that alleged everything from fires, to traffic collisions, to serious injuries.