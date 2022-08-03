Two people transported to trauma center after head-on collision

Paramedics transported two individuals to a nearby hospital after reports of a head-on collision in the Angeles National Forest on Tuesday evening, according to emergency personnel.

According to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station first received reports of a head-on collision on Placerita Canyon Road at approximately 5:53 p.m.

California Highway Patrol officers, who received information regarding the collision, said the incident involved a Ford F-150 and a Kia Sportage. The driver of the Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on Placerita Canyon Road when the driver collided into the Kia Sportage, CHP officers said.

The head-on collision resulted in the driver and passenger of the Kia Sportage to be transported to a nearby hospital’s trauma center by an American Medical Response unit, according to Pittman. The incident ended at 7 p.m., he said.

Both vehicles sustained major damage, CHP officers added.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel transported two individuals to a nearby hospital after a head-on collision in the Angeles National Forest on Placerita Canyon Road Tuesday evening. Oscal Sol/The Signal