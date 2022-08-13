Vietnam veterans honored with quilts of valor

The Quilts of Valor Foundation honored five veterans from chapter 355 of the Vietnam Veterans of America organization on Thursday.

Vietnam veteran Paul Gonzalez is presented with his custom-made quilt from Donna Kiger of the Quilt of Valor Foundation at the Denny’s in Canyon Country, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a national organization that was started in 2003, in which members make hand-stitched quilts to gift to veterans who have been, “touched by war.”

Military veteran Frank Alcantar is wrapped in his custom-made quilt by Donna Kiger of the Quilt of Valor Foundation at the Denny’s in Canyon Country, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

“You have been given this quilt of valor because you chose to serve your country,” said Donna Kiger, a member of The Quilts of Valor Foundation. “We applaud you and we hope to honor you with this quilt. Please remember that this quilt is meant to convey comfort and appreciation for your sacrifice to your country. Each stitch has been lovingly sewn to demonstrate the highest state in which you are held. Just as you’ve given your country the gift of freedom by serving in the military, we present this quilt to you on behalf of the Quilts of Valor Foundation. We thank you for your service and your sacrifice.”

Military veteran Greg Nutton is presented with his custom-made quilt from Donna Kiger of the Quilt of Valor Foundation at the Denny’s in Canyon Country, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

The five veterans awarded were Frank Alcantar, John Carter, Greg Nutton, Paul Gonzalez and Mike Barnes.

Military veteran Greg Nutton has his name and the quilt artists name sewn into his custom-made quilt. Chris Torres/The Signal

Each quilt had a unique pattern of its own featuring the red, white and blue of the American flag. The donated quilt also came with a matching pillow case.

Vietnam veteran John Carter is wrapped with his custom-made quilt by Donna Kiger of the Quilt of Valor Foundation at the Denny’s in Canyon Country, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

After each quilt was presented to its new owner, they were wrapped around the veteran to say thank you.

Vietnam veteran Mike Barnes is presented with his custom-made quilt with the United States Army logo sewn into it from Donna Kiger of the Quilt of Valor Foundation at the Denny’s in Canyon Country, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Bruce Millhench, president of chapter 355 of the Vietnam Veterans of America and veteran himself, said that for these veterans, it is hard for them to mentally come out of being at war.

Vietnam veteran Mike Barnes smiles as he is presented with his custom-made quilt from the Quilt of Valor Foundation at the Denny’s in Canyon Country, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

“I could probably ask every one of these guys and they will tell you that they’re not home yet,” said Millhench.

Military veteran Frank Alcantar is reflected in the window as he folds his custom-made quilt from Donna Kiger of the Quilt of Valor Foundation at the Denny’s in Canyon Country, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

The participants agreed: These veterans may not be home in their minds, but now they have something physical for their homes to bring them comfort, as it honors their service.