Boots and Brews attracts a crowd of over 7,000 country music fans

Despite the triple-digit heat wave, more than 7,000 people attended the country music festival, Boots and Brews, headlined by Brad Paisley on Saturday at Central Park.

Boots and Brews is an annual country music festival that takes place in Morgan Hill, Ventura and Santa Clarita. The last Boots and Brews in Santa Clarita was in 2019, making it just shy of three years since the last festival.

Thousands of festival attendees crowd the fences as country music artist Morgan Evans performs on stage at the Boots & Brews Country Music Festival at Central Park in Saugus, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Some fans bought tickets for the 2020 festival, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and held onto them until Saturday.

The festival features many different avenues of entertainment such as food trucks, a dance floor, cornhole, bars and vendors, but the main selling point is the country music.

Festival attendees join together in line dancing under the Honky Tonk tent at the Boots & Brews Country Music Festival at Central Park in Saugus, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

This year’s star-studded lineup featured Avery Anna, Blanco Brown, Morgan Evans, Frankie Ballard and the headliner for the night, Brad Paisley.

Janelle Hopkins, an employee from Meridan Entertainment, said that it took about a year to arrange talent for the event.

Fans agreed that the talent chosen for the event was a major selling point for them, even among those who had already seen Paisley perform.

Fans near the stage cheer for country music artist Frankie Ballard as he performs on stage at the Boots & Brews Country Music Festival at Central Park in Saugus, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

“We love Brad,” said Jennifer Burr. “I’ve seen Brad like four times.”

“This is my fifth time seeing him,” added Hannah Patrick.

The talent constantly showed their appreciation for the crowd throughout the event, especially for showing up in the midst of a heat wave.

Country music star Brad Paisley performs on stage as the headlining artist at the Boots & Brews Country Music Festival at Central Park in Saugus. Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Blanco Brown joined the crowd, sang to individuals and gave out roses.

Morgan Evans asked the crowd, “Staying hydrated out there?”

Brad Paisley gave away one of his guitars to a young girl and her father.

Country music star Brad Paisley plays his guitar with violinist Justin Williamson on stage the Boots & Brews Country Music Festival at Central Park in Saugus, Calif. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2022 Chris Torres / The Signal

Every music genre has their community, and fans expressed their gratitude for theirs of country music.

“It’s really exciting for me to have a whole venue of people that just enjoy country music and enjoy just the culture of it,” said Ariella Teramzian. This was Teramzian’s first Boots and Brews and she added that the people were what she was most thankful for.

The venue being outdoors and in Central Park also added another factor of interest for the attendees.

Festival attendee Ryan Sweany holds his twin daughters Saydee and Sutton, 6, while country music plays at the Boots & Brews Country Music Festival at Central Park in Saugus, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

“I love local outdoor concerts,” said Karissa Peltier.

Through a sea of cowboy hats and a park filled with cowboy boots, one thing was apparent – the people’s love for country music.

“I feel like we can relate a lot to the music so me personally, I love that,” said Peltier.

Festival attendees dance together while country music star Brad Paisley performs on stage as the headlining musician at the Boots & Brews Country Music Festival at Central Park in Saugus, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Country music star Brad Paisley performs on stage as the headlining musician at the Boots & Brews Country Music Festival at Central Park in Saugus, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Festival attendee Bailey Vlach dances in her boots and cowgirl pants while country music plays on stage at the Boots & Brews Country Music Festival at Central Park in Saugus, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Festival attendees watch country music artist Morgan Evans perform live as a ray of sunlight hits the stage at the Boots & Brews Country Music Festival at Central Park in Saugus, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal