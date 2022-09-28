Boys & Girls Club Great Futures Breakfast to celebrates 30 years of the James T. Ventress Clubhouse in Newhall Park

News release

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is scheduled to host the 30-year celebration of the James T. Ventress Clubhouse in Newhall Park on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 8 a.m.

In the 1980s, community leaders identified the need for a full-service youth facility in the Newhall area. Partnering with the city of Santa Clarita, the business community, volunteers and parents, the Boys & Girls Club opened the Newhall Clubhouse doors in 1992, providing a positive place for kids when school is out.

The clubhouse boasts a full gymnasium, activity center, computer lab, learning center, art center, kitchen and teen center. Kids and teens flocked to the new clubhouse. Thirty years later the club continues to bustle with the sounds of laughter every afternoon when school gets out and all-day during school breaks, said a statement released by the club.

“Thirty years at the Newhall Clubhouse represents a huge milestone for the Boys & Girls Club and the entire Santa Clarita Valley community. It has been such a foundational element for our organization and has facilitated our ability to scale our services across the valley to ensure our community has access to resources and programs that lead to positive outcomes for our youth members and their families,” said board President Matt Carpenter.

This one-hour event serves as a way to showcase the club, fundraise for future programming, and honor the members of the community who make a difference every day. The event will inspirational and educational stories from club members and alumni whose Great Futures began at the club, the statement said.

“The James T. Ventress Clubhouse in Newhall has been a second home to thousands of children and teens over the years,” said Club CEO Matt Nelson. “We’re excited to celebrate the vision and success of our community over 30 years ago while looking ahead to the next 30 years.”

There is no cost to attend and the event lasts one hour (8-9 a.m.). The James T. Ventress Clubhouse is located at 24909 Newhall Ave. in Newhall. RSVP at www.scvbgc.org or email [email protected]