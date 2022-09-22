CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint this weekend

The California Highway Patrol Newhall office is planning to conduct a sobriety checkpoint this weekend, according to a press release distributed by law enforcement personnel on Wednesday.

The sobriety checkpoint is set to begin at approximately 8 p.m. on Friday, and go until at least 2 a.m. on Saturday.

The location will be announced just prior to the starting of the operation, but will take place in one of the unincorporated areas of the Santa Clarita Valley.

“The goal of the DUI checkpoint is to create awareness among the motoring public, to deter people from driving under the influence, and to keep the streets safe for all,” read the local CHP office’s news release. “Although checkpoints tend to reduce the number of drinking drivers on the road, the CHP will apprehend DUI drivers who fail to heed our warnings.”

According to officials, motorists will, as they approach the checkpoint, see informational signs alerting them to the sobriety checkpoint ahead.

“Once diverted into the lane, motorists will be detained only momentarily while an officer explains the purpose of the checkpoint,” officials said, later adding: “Even though arrest totals do not rise dramatically, the psychological influence a checkpoint has on the motoring public is invaluable.”

For additional information, contact CHP Public Information Officer Josh Greengard at 661-600-1600 or by email at [email protected].