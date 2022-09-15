Circle of Hope’s 18th Annual Tea: A Walk Through the Secret Garden

News release

The Circle of Hope Annual Tea is one of Santa Clarita’s most anticipated fundraisers bringing awareness of breast cancer and raising funds to help those in the local community fighting this disease.

This year’s event promises to be an enchanting and magical experience with the theme A Walk Through the Secret Garden, according to a Circle of Hope news release.

This year’s tea is scheduled to be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the new Canyon Country Community Center. Every table at The Annual Tea will be elaborately decorated by the host of each table reflecting this year’s theme and will take guests into gardens of serene beauty, florals and fantasy, dancing fairies and gardens.

Upon arriving, guests will be escorted to the outdoor patio for teatime specialty cocktails and appetizers comprised of mini pancakes on a skewer, fruit parfaits, mini ham and cheese on croissants, mini Hawaiian sliders, chicken penne pasta, and mini mashed potato martini cups.

Once inside for the main Tea Party luncheon and program, guests will sip on a variety of teas, live music, and a traditional English Tea luncheon starting with a mixed green salad, assorted scones, tea sandwiches of smoked salmon, egg salad, Persian cucumber and grilled vegetables, and lobster salad on brioche. Desserts will include mini petite fours, mini fruit tarts, macaroons and mango mousse.

The 18th Annual Tea will also offer guest speakers, music, a raffle and both a live and silent auction with many items for guests to bid on. This 18th annual event is part of Circle of Hope’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month’s 31 Days of Hope.

Last year, Circle of Hope was able to reach its fundraising goal, which enabled the organization to help many people in Santa Clarita battling breast cancer along with all other forms of cancer. Again this year, all funds raised stay completely in the community and support financial assistance in paying for cancer medical bills for those who are unable to afford their lifesaving treatments, along with other supportive services, wellness therapies designed as cancer support, educational resources, emotional support, and classes and programs for all those living with cancer, cancer survivors, their families and caregivers. All services through Circle of Hope are offered free of charge.

Seating is limited and the event is expected to sell out. Individual tickets, full tables and Tea Sponsorships are still available. Additional information and tickets can be purchased on the organization’s website at www.circleofhopeinc.org.