City to discuss energy efficiency improvements

The Santa Clarita City Council is set to discuss Tuesday a $35 million plan to complete energy efficiency upgrades to all city facilities, according to the council’s upcoming meeting agenda.

According to city staff, the plan will allow the city to save money, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet growing energy demand, which in turn with achieve “substantial long-term energy cost savings.”

The citywide assessment identified a variety of areas that need to be improved at city facilities to meet this goal, including heating, ventilation, A/C, lighting, windows, pools and more. After placing the program out to bid, city staff recommended a company named Climatec LCC to complete the multi-year improvements project.

“If the city were to manage these projects through its typical capital improvement process, staff anticipates that it would take approximately five years to complete,” reads the agenda. “However, through this program, all of the projects will be managed by Climatec and be completed within 18 to 24 months.”

According to the agenda, the energy savings through solar will generate approximately 66% of the project’s guaranteed savings alone.

“Beyond its operational and financial benefits, this program demonstrates the city’s commitment to environmental stewardship,” the agenda reads. “If implemented, this project will result in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions (CO2) by 3,322 metric tons per year, which is the equivalent of 716 gas-powered cars taken off the road each year.”

According to city staff, they are recommending entering into the agreement with Climatec to implement and manage the $35 million energy efficiency program.

“The city’s intent is to finance the energy efficiency improvements for city buildings and facilities, including but not limited to, HVAC, lighting, water conservation, solar, and refrigeration improvements, through a combination of cash, tax-exempt bond financing and a $3 million California Energy Commission loan,” the agenda reads.

The total estimated operating budget savings is expected to offset the bond debt service, according to city officials.

The regular meeting for the Santa Clarita City Council is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, and take place in the City Council Chambers located at 23920 Valencia Blvd. For more information about the meeting agenda, visit santaclaritacityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx.