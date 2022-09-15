College Briefs for Sept. 15, 2022

7 local students graduate from Oregon State University

Oregon State University graduated more than 7,300 students during ceremonies June 11 and 12, including seven local students.

Local students graduating this June from Oregon State included:

• Castaic: Tiffanie Murcia, bachelor of science, bioengineering.

• Santa Clarita: Sylvie Blancot, bachelor of arts, French.

• Saugus: Shannon Faydo, bachelor of science, summa cum laude, fisheries and wildlife sciences.

• Valencia: Danielle Bricker, bachelor of science, cum laude, zoology; Cassidy Larralde, bachelor of arts, digital communication arts; Adam Osovsky, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering; Zachary Semko, bachelor of arts, summa cum laude, history.

The number of graduates is the second most in university history, behind only last year.

As one of only three land, sea, space and sun grant universities in the nation, Oregon State has more than 34,000 students from across the globe.

Granger named to LeTourneau University spring 2022 dean’s list

Kenneth Granger, a computer science major from Agua Dulce, was among the students named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at LeTourneau University. The dean’s list recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester.

LeTourneau University President Dr. Steven D. Mason said being named to the Dean’s List is a significant academic achievement and honor. “As the comprehensive Christian polytechnic institution in the country, LeTourneau University attracts students who are among our nation’s best,” Mason said. “I’m especially impressed with these honor roll students, and I expect them to have a significant impact on our future.”

LeTourneau University is the Christian polytechnic university where educators engage students to nurture Christian virtue, develop competency and ingenuity in their professional fields, integrate faith and work, and serve the local and global community. LETU offers more than 140 undergraduate and graduate degree programs online and at LETU’s residential campus in Longview, Texas, located 120 miles east of Dallas, and 60 miles west of Shreveport, Louisiana.

