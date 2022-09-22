College briefs for Sept. 22

Newhall native Gabriel Latkovich achieves academic distinction at Whitman College

Newhall native Gabriel Latkovich, a graduate of Valencia High School, earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington.

This recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted, and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.

Situated within the rich and complex landscape and history of the Walla Walla Valley, Whitman College provides a rigorous liberal arts education to students from diverse backgrounds.

Austin Gonzalez receives degree from Quinnipiac University

Austin Gonzalez, of Santa Clarita, received a doctor of medicine degree from Quinnipiac University during a commencement ceremony held in May.

Quinnipiac is a private, coeducational, non-sectarian institution located 90 minutes north of New York City and two hours from Boston. The university enrolls 9,500 students in 110 degree programs through its schools of business, communications, education, computing and engineering, health sciences, law, medicine, nursing and the College of Arts and Sciences. Quinnipiac is recognized by U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review’s “The Best 387 Colleges.”

Nguyen graduates from Gonzaga University

Jaden Nguyen, of Stevenson Ranch, participated in graduation exercises during the Gonzaga University commencement ceremony held on Sunday, May 8, in Spokane, Washington.

Nguyen earned a bachelor of business administration in accounting and business administration.

Gonzaga University is a private Catholic, Jesuit, and humanistic university providing education to more than 7,800 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 26 master’s degrees, doctorate degrees in leadership studies and nursing, and a juris doctor degree through the School of Law.

Julia Carver Earns Degree at George Fox University

Julia Carver, of Santa Clarita, was among the undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University in the spring of 2022. Carver earned a bachelor of science in nursing.

George Fox University is classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, and 19 masters and doctoral degrees.

Local residents earn academic honors at Gonzaga University

Two local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University academic honors lists for the spring semester of 2022.

Sydney McDonald, of Castaic, was named to the president’s list for spring semester 2022. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

Jaden Nguyen, of Stevenson Ranch, was named to the dean’s list for spring semester 2022. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga offers over 75 fields of study, 24 master’s degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.