College Briefs: Local students receive honors

Local student named to dean’s list, graduates from Missouri Valley College

Missouri Valley College, located in Marshall, Missouri, conferred 160 degrees for 2022 spring graduates. Among them was Holly Piroli, of Santa Clarita, who earned a bachelor of science degree in exercise science. Piroli graduated summa cum laude and was also named to the spring 2022 dean’s list.

The requirements for the dean’s list are a 3.3 or higher grade point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no “D,” “F,” or “Incomplete” grades for the semester.

Missouri Valley College offers over 30 academic programs, study abroad program, extracurricular activities, and many athletic opportunities. The most popular majors include education, agribusiness, nursing and criminal justice.

Matthew Heinrich of Valencia earns degree at Benedictine College

Matthew Heinrich, of Valencia, has graduated from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, majoring in management.

The college graduated 314 students at the end of the academic year during ceremonies on May 14. The graduates heard from Bishop Robert Baron, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and founder of Word on Fire Ministries, who delivered the commencement address.

Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. The school has been named one of America’s Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report as well as one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide.