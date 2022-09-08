College Briefs, Sept. 8, 2022

4 SCV students named to dean’s list at Washington University in St. Louis

The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Washington University in St. Louis:

• Krista Semaan, of Newhall, McKelvey School of Engineering.

• Natalia Pilpil, of Santa Clarita, McKelvey School of Engineering.

• Ria Bakhaya, of Valencia, Beyond Boundaries Program.

• Minju Kim, of Valencia, Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts.

Washington University draws students to St. Louis from more than 100 countries and all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The total student body is more than 15,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students.

The university offers more than 90 programs and almost 1,500 courses leading to bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in a broad spectrum of traditional and interdisciplinary fields, with additional opportunities for minor concentrations and individualized programs.

Santa Clarita resident awarded scholarship from MassCPAs

The Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants announced that Annie Wilkin, of Santa Clarita, was awarded the Women in Accounting Scholarship from the MassCPAs Educational Foundation’s 2022 Scholarship Program.

Wilkin, a student at Babson College, was one of 44 students selected to receive a scholarship from the MassCPAs Educational Foundation’s 2022 Scholarship Program. The students were honored for their awards at MassCPAs annual, member-wide networking event, Connect 2022, in May.

“The Society is honored to support these extraordinary students who are the next generation of Massachusetts CPAs,” said Amy Pitter, president and CEO of MassCPAs. “This dedicated and talented group makes us all feel confident about the future of the profession, and we couldn’t be prouder to help them along their journey.”

Scholarships are funded 100% through donations to the MassCPAs Educational Foundation. The mission of the Foundation is to inspire and support the next generation of CPAs in Massachusetts.

Munoz named to Hastings College spring 2022 dean’s list

Hastings College has announced the dean’s list for its spring 2022 semester. For the semester, 397 students from 21 states and 10 countries were named to the dean’s list, including Trenton Munoz, of Santa Clarita, who earned a 4.0 grade point average in the semester.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 to 4.0 scale and be registered for full-time coursework.

Hastings College, in Nebraska, is a four-year residential college that focuses on student academic and extracurricular achievement. Hastings’ student-centered initiatives include providing books, an iPad and a two-week study away experience at no additional cost. A block-style semester schedule allows professors and students to focus on fewer classes at a time and promotes hands-on experiences.

Popp graduates from Creighton University

Kevin Popp, of Santa Clarita, graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree from Creighton University, a Jesuit university in the Big East Conference. The university held its undergraduate commencement ceremony on May 14, at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Creighton University, founded in 1878, is one of 27 Jesuit colleges and universities in the U.S. The Omaha campus has more than 8,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students among nine schools and colleges. Creighton is ranked in the top third of national universities by U.S. News & World Report.

Kret earns master’s degree from USM

Benjamin Kret, of Newhall, graduated with a master of business administration degree from the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas. The university celebrated the close of another academic year and the achievements of the class of 2022 during commencement ceremonies on May 7 in McGilley Field House on USM’s Leavenworth Campus.

The 2022 commencement events honored the university’s 361 graduates — a group composed of 209 undergraduate degree recipients, 111 master’s degree recipients, and 41 doctoral degree recipients. The graduates hail from coast to coast and international destinations.

Bucknell University: 1 SCV student graduates, 2 named to dean’s list

Brandon Waldau, of Valencia, graduated from Bucknell University along with nearly 900 graduates from the class of 2022. The class represents 62 majors across Bucknell’s three colleges (Arts & Sciences, Engineering and the Freeman College of Management). These students hail from 33 U.S. states and 25 nations.

Waldau, a history major, was also named to the spring semester dean’s list, along with Tia Gemechu, a biology major from Stevenson Ranch who is part of the class of 2023.

A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

Founded in 1846 and located along the banks of the Susquehanna River in historic Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, Bucknell University is an undergraduate-focused institution whose students choose from more than 60 majors and 70 minors in the arts, engineering, humanities, management, and natural and social sciences, as well as global study, service-learning and research opportunities.