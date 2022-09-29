Deputies search for alleged robbery suspect heading toward Saugus

Deputies from Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are searching for an alleged armed suspect believed to have been involved in a robbery in Palmdale.

The suspect, who fled the scene in a black Cadillac SUV, is believed to be heading toward a residence in Saugus as of Thursday afternoon.

The call of the robbery was first reported at approximately 1:40 p.m. and is said to have occurred near the intersection of Elizabeth Lake Road and Highland Avenue.

The weapon used in the robbery was a black semiautomatic handgun, according to law enforcement radio traffic.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male in his 30’s, wearing a white T-shirt. The Cadillac’s license plate number was reported as 8FMF127.

The suspect is believed to be heading toward the 28000 block of Magnolia Lane.

Anyone with information about the incident has asked to call the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.