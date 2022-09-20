Deputies: Woman arrested for assaulting boyfriend

A Newhall woman was arrested on suspicion of physically assaulting her boyfriend Friday after an argument, according to law enforcement officials.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a report of a possible domestic violence situation on the 24000 block of Cork Oak Avenue in Newhall, according to spokesman and Deputy Robert Jensen.

On arrival at the scene, deputies learned a man and woman had a verbal argument the night before, which then escalated and resulted in the woman physically assaulting her boyfriend. Deputies detained the woman on suspicion of domestic assault.

The victim positively identified the woman as his girlfriend, who physically assaulted him, Jensen wrote in an email. The victim also received medical treatment for his injuries, Jensen added.

The woman was held in lieu of $50,000 bail and remained in custody as of Monday afternoon.