Deputies: Woman found huffing aerosol can after crash

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A woman was arrested after she crashed her vehicle and was reportedly seen huffing an aerosol can as deputies approached the scene on Friday, according to law enforcement officials.  

The collision was reported near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Plum Canyon Road in Saugus.  

“Upon arrival, deputies observed a black Chevy Cruz with traffic collision damage. A female adult was observed seated in the driver’s seat,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “As deputies approached the driver, they observed her to be inhaling from an aerosol can held to her nose.” 

Deputies detained the woman and conducted field sobriety tests, upon which they determined she had been driving under the influence of narcotics, according to Arriaga. 

“During investigation, deputies learned she had a previous felony conviction for driving under the influence and had a suspended driver’s license,” said Arriaga. “The female was arrested for felony driving under the influence of narcotics and driving on a suspended license.” 

She was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and later released on bond, according to Sheriff’s Station booking logs.  

