Firefighters douse 50-by-50 spot fire in wash

A 50-foot spot fire near the intersection of Decoro Drive and Dickason Drive was extinguished by the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Friday.

The fire was north of Decoro Drive on the western half of the wash and occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. Firefighters, including camp crews, used the San Francisquito Creek trail as an access point.

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters respond to a brush fire that broke out in the wash under the bridge on DeCoro Drive near Valencia High School in Valencia, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

The fire did not expand beyond a 50- by 50-foot size and was knocked down at approximately 5 p.m. A helicopter was initially called in to assist, but was called off.

Los Angeles County Fire Department camp crews make their way down the bike path to access a brush fire that broke out in the wash under the bridge on DeCoro Drive near Valencia High School in Valencia, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

