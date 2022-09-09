Fourth man identified in fatal crash

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has identified the fourth man who died as a result of a head-on collision last month on San Francisquito Canyon Road.

Eugene Segura, 41, died in a hospital from blunt trauma a day after a vehicle collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road, according to Examiner-Coroner’s office.

Segura was the fourth victim of the fiery collision, which resulted in the deaths of 28-year-old Thomas Spencer, of Santa Clarita, 40-year-old Wilbert Montenegro and 41-year-old Shane Rivera, both of Valencia.

Both Segura and Thomas’ 27-year-old girlfriend, who was critically injured with two broken legs and severe burns, were transported to a nearby hospital. However, Segura succumbed to his injuries.

According to the California Highway Patrol the fatal vehicle collision occurred Aug. 28 at approximately 4:10 p.m. on San Francisquito Canyon Road near Medina Ranch and Rosewood Equestrian.

In the report, CHP officials believed Montenegro was driving his white 2019 MBW M5 with two passengers southbound on San Francisquito Canyon Road, south of North Quail Trail, when he made an unsafe turning movement to the left.

Thomas was driving with his girlfriend in a blue 1989 GMC Suburban northbound on that road when Montenegro traveled over double yellow lines and collided with Thomas’ vehicle, according to the report.