FYI to hold training for foster allies

News release

Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to work one-on-one with Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system. A special training session will be held Tuesday, Sept. 27, for interested volunteers.

Volunteer Allies have the unique opportunity to directly impact the lives of Santa Clarita’s transition-age foster youth (ages 16 to 25) by providing support and helping them obtain needed resources. Allies also offer encouragement as the youth work to complete a post-secondary education, and prepare to become successful, independent adults.

“We don’t turn away any youth who needs our support, and so the number of foster youth we help continues to grow,” said Carolyn Olsen, FYI’s executive director and co-founder. “And that means we have a greater need for additional Allies, who can play such a key role in the lives of these students who are transitioning into adulthood.”

Local resident Lori Litel, who recently became an Ally, said, “With a joyful heart, I am experiencing the rewards of watching and helping my student navigate as she ‘baby steps’ her way to her goals, large and small. I can’t imagine anything better.”

And Sandy Zamudio, who has been paired with her youth since last November, said, “I feel honored to be a part of my youth’s journey while knowing I’m making a positive impact. It’s sweet to witness such resilience and growth and also be part of the FYI family.”

“In the five years since FYI was started, we’ve served 132 local youth,” Olsen added. “And there are many more who are aging out of the foster system without being adopted and who we are ready to support. We’re so grateful for the volunteers and Allies who are on this journey with us.”

The Sept. 27 training session will be held at 6 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 25816 N. Tournament Road, Valencia. To learn more or to register for the training, email Darlene at [email protected]. To learn more about FYI visit www.fyifosteryouth.org.

# # #