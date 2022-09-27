Hart board to discuss new community facilities district

The William S. Hart Union High School District is slated to discuss four resolutions seeking to approve the levy and collection of approximately $28 million in special taxes from a new community facilities district to fund infrastructure related to a new development.

According to Wednesday’s agenda, Lennar Homes of California LLC plans the development of 371 dwelling units, consisting of 175 single-family attached dwelling units, 136 detached condominium dwelling units and 60 single-family detached dwelling units in Saugus, on Bouquet Canyon Road and David Way, within Hart’s district boundary.

Under the Mello-Roos Community Facilities Act of 1982, community facilities districts can be formed by a public agency, such as the Hart district, to levy special taxes on homeowners or private residences for the purpose of funding services, public improvements or infrastructure.

According to the agenda item, Lennar Homes asked the Hart district to initiate action to form Community Facilities District No. 2022-1 to fund school facilities including, but not limited to, planning, engineering, design, construction, lease, improvement of interim and permanent buildings like classrooms, multi-purpose rooms and more.

District staff also noted Community Facilities District No. 2022-1 will work together with other public agencies for certain public improvements. These other public agencies that will work alongside the Hart district include the Saugus Union School District for elementary school facilities, the Santa Clarita Valley Sanitation District of Los Angeles County and the Los Angeles County Flood Control District.

Together, these four public agencies will form the joint community facilities district. The district will authorize the funding, to the extent available, from proceeds of bonds. The debt would be repaid by special property taxes collected from homeowners in the new project.

According to the agenda item, the rate is not to exceed 2% of the average estimated sales price of all dwelling units in the project.

The agenda item reiterates these are just the initial steps, and no final action will be taken Wednesday. As part of this process, under Mello-Roos, there must be a public hearing set at a later date.