Hart retires jersey for Larry Fiscus

Late equipment manager died in June

Friday morning, instead of the normal programming that Hart TV opens with, the first three minutes were all about Larry Fiscus.

Later that evening, the man who was affectionately known as “Larry the Legend” had his name enshrined forever in the Hart community, as the No. 1 jersey was retired prior to Friday night’s game against Mira Costa at College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium.

Fiscus graduated from Hart High in 1974 and had served as the team’s equipment manager ever since until his death earlier this year on June 13. Fiscus had suffered a stroke on June 4, and while doctors were able to remove the blood clot that caused it, they found that his carotid artery was also clogged.

A moment of silence was held during a pregame ceremony that saw more than 30 members of the Fiscus family make their way to the game.

This is the second time that Fiscus has seen his name placed somewhere on the Hart campus after seeing the school name the football field for him previously. That despite him never actually suiting up for the football team.

“That’s just that’s how much Larry means to all these guys, to everyone,” Hart football head coach Rick Herrington said. “It almost killed us to know when we heard about that. We knew it was probably coming when he was in the hospital, but it’s still a shock.”

Herrington knew Fiscus from his high school days at Hart, graduating in 1978. Their friendship continued, and it wasn’t until Fiscus died that Herrington realized just how much he meant to the community.

“He had a little autism, so he would come at certain times, and those times were when he’s going to see you,” Herrington said. “He had a routine, and he kept to it almost all the time.”

These days, Herrington is having to do some of the work that Fiscus used to do.

“I finally realized that I’m doing all Larry’s work now, so I’m a lot more tired now going home,” Herrington said.

According to Hart Athletic Director Keith Matkin, the jersey will be hung in the foyer of the gym.

Matkin, a 1993 Hart graduate, feels that the community is missing something without Fiscus.

“When I became AD two years ago, I was getting a daily visit from Larry, coming in to just check things, seeing how things are,” Matkin said. “You don’t get those visits anymore. A bunch of us talk about it who are teachers on campus, who are coaches and ADs, whatever else, we all agree that it’s quiet and it’s different, and we just miss it.”

For Herrington, he isn’t just missing a colleague; he lost a friend.

“If you’re on Larry’s good side, you had a friend for life,” he said.

For those wishing to pay their respects, a memorial service for Larry Fiscus will be held Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at the Hart High School gym.