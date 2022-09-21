How do you edit a cover letter?

The importance of a cover letter when looking for a job or applying for a study cannot be underestimated. Recruiters and professors are more likely to respond to a resume with a cover letter because the candidate spent time and effort, which means he is interested in the vacancy or study program. Such a letter helps to distinguish a successful resume with minimal experience from hundreds of similar ones.

For those who don’t yet have enough experience in writing a cover letter editing service is more than helpful. Here we are going to discuss main editing tips but professional proofreading is highly advisable.

What is a cover letter?

A cover letter is a document that the candidate sends to the company along with the CV. Unlike the latter, a more free style is allowed here, which can reveal the applicant not only from a professional but also from a personal point of view.

Cover letter structure

There is no clear recommendation on the size of an ideal letter, but there is a general rule: a good CV copy can be read in 10 seconds. You should not write long essays to save time for both you and the recruiter.

A cover letter requires an individual approach but the structure can be the same, and the structure is the first thing that is checked while editing. It includes:

· greeting;

· job title or name of the course;

· reasons for interest in this particular option

· relevant experience and personal qualities that will be useful in this position;

· additional information that distinguishes among other candidates;

· gratitude for attention;

· signature and current contact details.

The cover letter should not duplicate the data presented in the resume but supplement them. It does not need to tell your biography and stick to clichés. It is also important to avoid bureaucracy.

What are the basics of editing?

After the text of the cover letter is ready, you can start editing:

· Check that your letter is addressed correctly (name, position). If you do not have this information, call the company and ask for the name of the person who is responsible for receiving such letters.

· Check whether you show that you are well versed in the structure of the company or university and its activities.

· Pay attention to the format, make it short and factual, without unnecessary wordiness. Ideally, it should not exceed one page and be broken into easy-to-read semantic paragraphs. Make sentences short and delete all unnecessary phrases.

· If the letter is part of an e-mail (and not its attachment), make sure that all the formalities are met (addressee, position, etc.).

· Check spelling and grammar, edit and check again.

When composing a cover letter, look at it from the point of view of the employer or professor, not yours. In other words, it’s better to write about what you can contribute to the organization rather than what the organization will bring to you.

Keep in mind that editing may take even more time than writing itself and do not neglect this step.