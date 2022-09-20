How Music Can Benefit Your Health

Do you ever listen to music to help you focus while working? Or to relax after a long day? It turns out there’s a good reason for that. Science has shown that music has tangible benefits for our health.

In this post, we’ll explore how the music you love can benefit you and discuss how you can incorporate music into your life to improve your overall well-being. Stay tuned!

Improves Learning Ability

One surprising benefit of music is that it can help you improve your learning ability. Many studies have been conducted, and the results show that the participants who listened to music while completing cognitive tasks were not only able to do more, they actually got more answers correct.

It’s important to note that the type of music you listen to will influence this effect. It might be distracting if you were to listen to rock music or any upbeat music. Classical music or jazz is recommended for studying.

Reduces Stress

Another benefit that music can provide is the fact that it can aid in the reduction of stress. Keep in mind that not all stress is bad. For example, acute stress is beneficial because it helps you deal with your problem at any given time.

Listening to music will aid you in regulating your cortisol levels, which will help you reduce stress. This means that after a busy day at work, there’s nothing better than kicking back and listening to your favourite songs.

Regulate Mood

Much like being able to reduce stress, music is also able to help you regulate your mood. If you are upset or sad, listening to music can elevate your mood. This is because when you start to feel stressed or upset, your cortisol levels increase.

As mentioned above, listening to music reduces your cortisol levels and rewards you with a dopamine boost. As you may know, dopamine is related to positive moods through the brain’s reward centre; when you do something constructive or something you like, your brain gives you a dopamine boost, improving your mood as a reward.

Reduce Symptoms of Depression and Anxiety

Much similar to the ability to regulate your mood and reduce stress. Music is also able to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety. As mentioned above, when you listen to music, your brain releases dopamine, the hormone related to your brain’s pleasure and reward centre.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you should stop taking any medication and replace it with music. It simply means that you can complement your medicine by listening to music whenever you start to feel anxious.

Increase Motivation

If you are struggling to complete tasks or chores or feel quite lethargic, one benefit that music can provide is the fact that it can increase your levels of motivation. This is most likely also because your brain releases dopamine, which puts you in a good mood, and you are more likely to be productive if you are happy.

Researchers used a test to determine the effects of music and motivation to increase the tempo of the music that cyclists were listening to. When researchers raised the tempo, the power exerted, pedalling speed, and distance travelled increased, too.

Improves Sleep Quality

One of the most important things you can do every day is to get enough sleep since sleep is responsible for several of your body’s processes. If you are struggling to fall asleep, the good news is that music can help to improve your sleep quality. A study that was recently conducted found that when students listened to classical music before they went to sleep, they fell asleep a lot easier and slept better throughout the night.

Boosts Immune System

Finally, the last benefit that music can provide is that it can boost your immune system. As mentioned above, music can help to reduce levels of stress as well as the symptoms of depression and anxiety.

As you might be aware, increased stress levels for a prolonged period can wreak havoc with your body, especially your immune system. By reducing stress and the symptoms of depression and anxiety, your body can maintain a healthy immune system.