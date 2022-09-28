#LISAIC reaches estimated two acres in Castaic

Firefighters work on small brush fire above The Old Road near Parker Road in Castaic on Tuesday, 092722. Dan Watson/The Signal
A quarter-acre fire broke out in Castaic on Tuesday afternoon, reaching an estimated 2 acres, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.  

Firefighters were dispatched to The Old Road and Parker Road at 4:53 p.m. They arrived on the scene at 4:56 p.m.  

According to Martin Rangel, a spokesman for the Fire Department, the fire was surrounded by light to medium fuel. No structures were threatened.  

A Los Angeles County helicopter makes a water drop on small brush fire above The Old Road near Parker Road in Castaic on Tuesday, 092722. Dan Watson/The Signal

Forward progress was stopped at 5:23 p.m., according to Rangel. Mop-up crews were set to stay on the scene for an additional hour. 

Rangel said that helicopter units on the scene estimated the fire to have reached 2 acres in size.  

California Highway Patrol’s Newhall office was handling traffic control, according to Los Angeles County scanner radio traffic. 

Firefighters work on small brush fire above The Old Road near Parker Road in Castaic on Tuesday, 092722. Dan Watson/The Signal
Rylee Holwager

