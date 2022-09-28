LISAIC reaches estimated two acres in Castaic

A quarter-acre fire broke out in Castaic on Tuesday afternoon, reaching an estimated 2 acres, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Firefighters were dispatched to The Old Road and Parker Road at 4:53 p.m. They arrived on the scene at 4:56 p.m.

According to Martin Rangel, a spokesman for the Fire Department, the fire was surrounded by light to medium fuel. No structures were threatened.

A Los Angeles County helicopter makes a water drop on small brush fire above The Old Road near Parker Road in Castaic on Tuesday, 092722. Dan Watson/The Signal

Forward progress was stopped at 5:23 p.m., according to Rangel. Mop-up crews were set to stay on the scene for an additional hour.

Rangel said that helicopter units on the scene estimated the fire to have reached 2 acres in size.

California Highway Patrol’s Newhall office was handling traffic control, according to Los Angeles County scanner radio traffic.