Local comedian Don McMillan up for America’s Got Talent wildcard vote

Local comedian Don McMillan has the potential of receiving the “America’s Got Talent” wildcard vote tonight to make it to the finals.

McMillan’s original audition to make it into the America’s Got Talent competition aired on July 26, where he captivated the masses with his PowerPoint presentation comedy. McMillan’s audition secured him a spot for the semifinals.

McMillan’s semifinals performance did not get him a spot in the finals, as decided by public vote.

However, there is one shot of redemption for McMillan – the wildcard vote.

At the beginning of tonight’s episode of AGT, each judge (Heidi Kulm, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell) will nominate one act for the wildcard spot in the finals. If McMillan is chosen by one of the judges, he will have an opportunity for redemption in the finals.

The AGT wildcard vote is open tonight from 5 to 6 p.m. Pacific time and available at nbc.com/agtvote. The show will run live on the East Coast, where the winner of the wildcard vote will be announced at approximately 9 p.m. Eastern time.