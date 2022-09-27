Man arrested on suspicion of identity theft with intent to defraud

A man who was found in a “no trespassing” area was arrested on suspicion of identity theft with intent to defraud, according to law enforcement officials.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were patrolling the 20600 block of Golden Triangle Road in Canyon Country on Friday afternoon when they contacted a man in a “no trespassing” area, Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, wrote in an email.

During the investigation, deputies discovered the man had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, Arriaga added. When deputies searched his property, deputies recovered multiple credit cards along with other items not named to the suspect.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of personal identifying information, possession of access card with intent to defraud, and trespassing, Arriaga wrote in an email.

The man was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and held in lieu of $100,000 bail. He remained in custody as of Monday morning, according to Arriaga.