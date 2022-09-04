Man arrested on suspicion of stealing laptops, planning to hack

A man was arrested on suspicion of grand theft on Wednesday following the discovery of several suspected stolen laptops during a traffic stop, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

When deputies stopped a van on the 24000 block of Pico Canyon Road, reportedly for several vehicle code violations, they saw several laptops and other electronics with severed security cables in plain view.

Jensen said the deputies conducted a search and found the laptops to be “shelf displays”. Jensen also said that deputies found a written plan for how to override a security network.

The man was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and appeared in court on Friday.