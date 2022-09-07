Mia Tretta selected to join Team ENOUGH Executive Council

Saugus High School shooting survivor Mia Tretta has been selected to join the Team ENOUGH Executive Council. The council is a group of dedicated youth advocates who lead the program to increasing efforts toward ending gun violence.

Out of the selected 19 council members, only four – including Tretta – are high school students.

Team ENOUGH was formed in 2018 by the Brady anti-gun-violence organization to educate and mobilize youth in the movement to end gun violence. Leaders on the council will have the opportunity to meet with state elected officials and members of Congress.

“We are so excited for Brady to bolster the youth movement against gun violence with this new class of inspiring and impactful Team ENOUGH leaders,” said Brady President Kris Brown. “Preventing gun violence not only requires regulating access to firearms, but also addressing systemic racism, police brutality, white supremacy, poverty, homophobia, transphobia and more. The diverse skill, experiences and backgrounds of the Team ENOUGH Executive Council members will provide a powerful intersectional approach to the movement against gun violence.”

Team ENOUGH’s goal is to bridge the gap across generations, providing students and youth with a national platform to advance bold ideas and solutions to prevent gun violence.