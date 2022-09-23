Multi-vehicle collision sends one vehicle down hillside

A multi-vehicle collision sent at least one car down the side of a hillside in Newhall late Thursday night.

According to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the crash was first reported at 10:15 p.m. on the southbound side of Highway 14 at Newhall Avenue.

“We were on the scene at 10:26 p.m.,” said Esteban Benitez, a Fire Department spokesman. “It was a reported vehicle fire.”

A multi-vehicle collision sent at least one car down the side of a hillside in Newhall late Thursday night. Photos courtesy of Oscar Sol.

One vehicle was reportedly sent down an embankment roughly 200 feet, coming to rest on the hillside next to the Newhall Avenue on-ramp.

California Highway Patrol officials found four vehicles as being involved in the crash. However, no parties were transported to the hospital, said Benitez.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation as of the publication of this story.