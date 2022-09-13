Music producer accused of multiple counts of rape returns to court

The Grammy-award winning Stevenson Ranch resident accused of multiple counts of rape and sexual assault returned to court last week, receiving a future court date to appear.

Noel Fisher, 42, of Stevenson Ranch, was arrested in August of last year and has since seen 30 charges now filed against him including forcible rape, assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, forcible oral copulation, sodomy by use of force and false imprisonment by violence.

He has been ordered to return on Jan. 6 for a pretrial conference. During a pretrial conference, the involved parties establish timelines for concluding all pretrial activities, such as setting a tentative trial date, encouraging the settlement of cases, counsel trying to agree on undisputed facts or points of law, and more.

Fisher, known professionally as Detail, was ordered to stand trial after nearly a dozen alleged victims came forward during his preliminary hearing — where a judge hears whether there’s enough evidence for a defendant to stand trial.

Women testified that they had been locked in Fisher’s studio and he attempted to force himself on them, or had been forcibly raped in his vehicle while streetside in the city of Los Angeles, among other accusations.

Fisher is suspected of having committed at least two of his assaults at his Stevenson Ranch home.

He is being held at the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic in lieu of $6.29 million bail.