No case yet presented against deputy accused of drunkenly crashing his car

No case has yet been presented against the 50-year-old sheriff’s deputy accused of drunkenly crashing his vehicle in Stevenson Ranch last week, according to officials at the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

The deputy, who was later identified by law enforcement as Deputy Carlos Lopez, was arrested on suspicion of DUI shortly after he reportedly crashed his patrol vehicle late in the evening on Aug. 26 near the intersection of Pico Canyon Road and Southern Oaks Drive.

Before deputies could arrive on the scene, Lopez reportedly left the solo vehicle crash site and went home. He was arrested at approximately 3:45 a.m. Saturday and booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station after being transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash.

A source familiar with the situation reported at the time of the collision that in addition to leaving the scene, it was believed that Lopez — who worked in the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau — left his gun, phone and other department gear in the crashed patrol SUV.

“No case has been presented to our office,” Greg Risling, a spokesman for the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, said on Friday. “Our office will review the evidence once it is submitted for filing consideration.”

First responder radio traffic also indicated that the witness who reported the incident saw the deputy being assisted by someone else before leaving the Pico Canyon Road scene with apparent minor injuries.

According to the source familiar with the situation, the deputy crashed his patrol vehicle while on the way home from work and another off-duty deputy came to the scene and drove him to a nearby home.

Sgt. Magos with the Sheriff’s Information Bureau confirmed that the deputy involved with the crash was technically off duty and works with the Special Enforcement Bureau, a specialized unit in the Sheriff’s Department.

“These specialized units… until they get home, they’re considered off duty,” Magos said that night. “He was conscious and breathing, last we heard, and he was getting checked up by fire personnel and then he would be transported for followup to the local hospital.”