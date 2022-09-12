NWS: Flash flood warning issued, reports of people trapped

The National Weather Service has issued a flash-flood warning at 8:05 p.m., warning of a downpour of approximately 1 to 1.5 inches until about 9 p.m.

The areas for the warning included Lake Hughes, Lancaster, local small streams and creeks, and the areas affected by the Route Fire where debris flow is to be expected.

According to first responder radio traffic, there have been reports of vehicles trapped near Pine Canyon Road and Lake Hughes Road, which has reportedly flooded. As of 9:30 p.m. approximately 20 vehicles with 50 occupants were stuck in two feet of mud on Pine Canyon Road, half of them would were reported to be inoperable. Rescue operations via helicopter are currently happening.

The NWS advisory included precautions when encountering a flood, which stated the following: “Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning for a recent burn area means that flooding and debris flows are imminent or occurring. Residents living in or immediately downstream should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Quickly move away from the burn area only if it is safe to do so, otherwise shelter in place and move to a second story or the highest location in your home to stay out of the path of fast-moving water and debris flows.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.