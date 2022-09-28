Park closed after child attacked by mountain lion in Pico Canyon

Pico Canyon Park will be closed until further notice due to a mountain lion attacking a 7-year-old child on Monday, according to officials from the L.A. County Department of Parks and Recreation.

The attack resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to the child, but authorities say they are not taking any risks as it pertains to what they called an “aggressive” mountain lion.

“The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation has taken immediate action to temporarily close Pico Canyon Park, located in Stevenson Ranch, CA., until further notice after an aggressive mountain lion was seen in the area,” officials said in a statement.

The statement went on to say that while they are still conducting their investigation, the incident is being treated as though it were a confirmed attack.

“If you see a mountain lion in the area, you are urged immediately to contact 9-1-1,” officials said.

To learn more about safety tips when confronted by wildlife, visit https://bit.ly/3LNpCfY.