Pay for Essay Online: Top 10 Providers – Independent Review

Pay for Essay to a Professional Writer: an Overview of 10 Market Leaders

September has started, and the thrill of academic studies gradually gives way to frustration about the looming workload. No need to panic! You can always pay for essay and get a breath of fresh air amid the hectic semester. It’s never been easier! You pay for essay and get it done today, in view of so many providers available at a click or two.

But is it safe to pay for essay to a company you’ve found on Google? Overall, it is safe. But you always need to check the company’s credentials and reputation before you share any sensitive information or make payments. Many dubious firms launch new websites every day, and as soon as students pay for essay orders, they disappear with the money and never deliver upon their promises.

So, how can you know that you pay for essay projects to a reliable provider? It’s important to check all legal and technical issues, asking questions to the support team before placing an order.

We recommend paying attention to whether a company has writer profiles, samples, and legal information in plain view on the website. It would be best to double-check whether free revisions are available, whether you can claim a refund for a poor-quality order, and what other customer assurances you get as a client. Don’t haste to pay for essay to the first company you’ve located or the cheapest service; these decisions may cost you money and grades.

Together with an independent reviewer essaysrescue.com we chose risk-free and credible essay writing providers. You can find an overview of the top 10 market leaders below. Pick one service from the list, pay for essay, and get it done by the deadline required. To select the best of the best, we followed several criteria during the evaluation process:

The turnaround time.

Quality of customer care.

Content quality and originality.

Credentials of the writer team.

Pricing policy.

Privacy and confidentiality guarantees.

Customer protection.

Here you go with the cream of the crop in the modern academic writing market. Check their websites, pick your favorite, pay for essay projects, and enjoy a hassle-free academic year.

PayForEssay – Quick Response to All ‘Do My Essay’ Requests

You can hardly find a safer and more reliable provider of essays online than PayForEssay. This company has earned its wings for infallible support for clients 24/7, continuous commitment to the quality of everything it does, and an excellent price-quality balance it preserves for customers. So, you can find a trusted study companion here, turning to the company’s experts with all kinds of academic challenges.

Pros

A rock-solid reputation on Sitejabber.

A lucrative 15% discount for newcomers.

A large team of academic professionals.

1-hour turnaround is available.

SafeCharge and DMCA seals of data protection.

College writing rates start at only $11.14.

Cons

Extra-urgent orders get a bit expensive.

A plagiarism report comes for an extra fee.

Just fancy: you can get a well-written essay for less than $12/ page! It’s a place where you can pay for essay cheap and still get top-quality service. It’s really amazing, with PayForEssay making competent academic help accessible for students on all budgets.

EssayUSA – an Infallible, Legit Essay Service

Use of reliable databases, a large team of ENL writers, and top-tier quality of all papers – it’s all about EssayUSA. A dependable US-based academic provider that can close any academic gap with a minimal turnaround. Clients appreciate the company’s dedication to excellence and timeliness, choosing it as their go-to provider for the entire study period.

We’ve taken a closer look at its services and have ensured that there are many reasons to love EssayUSA.

Pros

Affordable rates for academic works of any complexity.

Over 1,450 active writers on the team.

Almost 90,000 finished orders.

Dedicated 24/7 support.

A database of free paper samples.

Robust protection of user privacy and confidentiality.

Cons

Website navigation is challenging on some pages, as too much information is presented in a long-read form.

As you can see, there’s pretty much to love the company for. We sincerely recommend EssayUSA to everyone concerned about deadlines and grades. All services are delivered right on time without quality compromises, ensuring you get peace of mind amid the study chaos.

EssayWriter – a Dedicated Community of Professional Essay Writers

If you seek a provider with proven quality guarantees and failure-safe performance over the past years, it’s time to visit EssayWriter. This company has won a superior reputation in the academic writing niche for its ability to stay on top of the market leadership and deliver excellent papers on 50+ academic subjects. So, you’ll never go wrong by choosing this provider for your academic needs.

Pros

A decade of flawless market operation.

4.9 stars at Sitejabber.

A glorious track record with 53,000+ finished orders.

1-hour turnaround is available for urgent papers.

Research papers can be completed in less than 12 hours.

Numerous freebies and unlimited revisions.

Real-time order status updates.

Cons

The services have average-market rates (a high-school essay starts at $13.93 per page).

A quick overview of EssayWriter proves that it can become your safe pair of hands whenever you need help. Your studies will always go as planned without worries, risks, or extra expenditures.

MasterPapers – a Premium-Level Paper Writing Service

MasterPapers has set a high standard in the academic writing industry by delivering flawless quality and prioritizing client interests. You’re sure to enjoy the simple, intuitive interface and prompt, competent support from the company’s managers. No more need to waste half an hour placing an order; at MasterPapers, you’ll pay for essay writing in minutes, freeing some time for rest.

Pros

Satisfied clients on Sitejabber.

MasterPapers is one of the oldest academic writing providers in the market (18+ years of industry expertise).

Over 50,000 positive reviews on various platforms.

Zero plagiarism policy.

Unlimited revisions and money-back guarantee.

Free samples are available for review.

A 15% discount for all newbies.

Cons

Extra-urgent orders are delivered in 3 hours (no 1-hour turnaround is available).

Thus, as you can see, MasterPapers is a well-established, reputable agency with a focus on your academic success.

GradeMiners – Pay for Essay Help and Relax

Once you need to pay for someone to write your essay, it’s time to come to GradeMiners. The company enjoys a flawless reputation and offers a price-quality combo that’s hard to beat. You’ll find a great service, premium-quality content, and optimally priced urgent orders here.

Pros

A positive reputation on Sitejabber.

Over 12 years of experience on the market.

Delivery of Turnitin-proof papers on all orders.

15% off the first order.

100% compliance with the client’s instructions.

Free revisions are available for 14-30 days, depending on the order’s type.

Toll-free hotline and live chat are available 24/7.

Cons

The company’s rates are higher than the market average, with college essays starting at $14.63.

With GradeMiners, you will never pull all-nighters again, studying as much as you want and can afford. Pay for an essay here and proceed to the tasks that matter. Combining a part-time job or childcare with academic studies has never been easier!

Educibly – Reliable Essay Writing Help 24/7

Sometimes you need just a little bit for smooth studies and steady academic performance – a helping hand of a proven expert. You can find that at Educibly, a company created to simplify students’ lives. Whether you have a burning deadline for a psychology essay or have a math problem to solve, Educibly will sort the issue out.

Pros

Discounts range from 10% to 20% on all orders.

Truly affordable prices.

No hidden costs.

A convenient “order via chat” option.

4.7 stars on Sitejabber.

12+ years of flawless work on the international market.

100% confidentiality protection and guarantees.

Cons

Website design is cumbersome and offers too much irrelevant information.

Educibly has everything for your academic success. You can pick any writer from its extensive database of 2,500+ experts, enjoying the flawless performance and high grades in 50+ subject areas.

ExtraEssay – Top-Quality Provider of A+ Papers

ExtraEssay is one of the leaders in the academic writing market. The company follows a simple and convenient pricing model, delivering high-school papers at $9 per page and doing undergraduate work for $11-13 per page. You can also enjoy lucrative loyalty discounts here, with the provider rewarding you for repeated orders and long collaboration.

Pros

A large and growing customer database, with 10,000 new clients every year.

A 4.69-star rating on Sitejabber.

Safe payments.

A database with writer samples.

A large team of TOP and Premium writers to choose from.

An extensive FAQ section.

Cons

Website design is quite boring and outdated.

A huge list of services makes your use of ExtraEssay’s services an educationally rewarding experience. The company has a solid set of guarantees that it follows with every client, and such stability is a hallmark that few providers possess.

HandMadeWriting – a Huge Essay Writer Database for All Needs

Thinking about where to pay for essay online and receive excellent service without worries and risks? HandMadeWriting has it all, coming with optimal rates and effective customer support via numerous channels. You’ll never worry about your order’s status or the proper writer’s choice. A competent team of HandMadeWriting has in-depth expertise in customer management and can help you with any issues.

Pros

A stellar reputation on Sitejabber.

Quick essay turnaround (twice as fast as other companies can do it).

865 writing pros on the team.

98% client satisfaction.

Coverage of 50+ academic subjects.

A quick and simple ordering algorithm.

Cons

The company has been on the market for 5 years only, so it is less experienced than other well-established businesses.

This young and dynamic academic writing provider has all chances to shake the leadership of such industry leaders as MasterPapers and GradeMiners. Enjoy its services to see how your academic life transforms for the better.

BuyEssay – a Place to Buy Essay Projects without Risks

BuyEssay declares it’s the ‘best essay writing service online,’ and we believe it has many reasons to say so. Using its services is a sure way to increase your GPA and achieve steady academic performance. Your professor will like well-researched and coherently structured papers that BuyEssay experts deliver in every order.

Pros

All texts are plagiarism-proof and quality-approved.

Working with the company is risk-free due to its privacy protection measures.

The team of 1,200+ experts is available 24/7.

Regular clients enjoy 5% cashback on all placed orders.

Good market reputation.

Cons

The company’s writing team covers only 23 academic subjects.

We think that BuyEssay is the safest place to pay for college essay, getting your order done on time and without unpleasant surprises. So, this company is definitely worth giving a try.

SameDayEssay – Find a Seasoned Essay Writer in Minutes

SameDayEssay is an ideal provider for students who think, ‘I need to pay for someone to write my essay super quick.’ The company’s name is self-explanatory. It specializes in urgent orders and can ensure the delivery of short essays within 1 hour to close your academic gaps and help you avoid an F.

Pros

Positive ranking by satisfied clients on Sitejabber.

Quick turnaround and affordable rates for urgent papers.

A 15% discount all new clients can enjoy.

Unlimited revisions.

Many freebies.

A robust money-back policy for client protection.

Cons

No samples are available for quality review.

Working with SameDayEssay is always a breeze because of its large and competent team of academic writers and managers. You get individual treatment on every issue, feeling your value for the company.

FAQ

● Is it safe to pay for essays?

Yes, it is safe to pay for essay projects online. It’s just another type of digital service you can order from web resources, like an e-book or an online course. Still, you should remember that submitting a bought essay in the ‘as-is’ form is risky, as it presupposes academic cheating. Thus, most providers encourage their clients to use the completed orders for reference purposes or introduce some content tweaks to make the paper original. That said, the above-reviewed companies ensure 100% data confidentiality, meaning that no professor can track your order here.

● Will my essay be written by a professional?

All companies covered in this review provide top-notch academic help from professionals with in-depth domain expertise. It means that you will be served by the best experts in your academic area. These writers are carefully selected among former teachers, researchers, and journalists.

● How long does it take to have my essay written for me?

Deadlines differ depending on your deadline and academic urgency. The companies we’ve discussed in this review cover deadlines ranging from 1 hour to 30 days, and the prices for these works differ accordingly. Thus, you will need to pay an extra rate for an extra-urgent order, saving 2-3 times the sum of your order if you place it in advance.

● Is it legal to pay for essays?

Yes, all providers we’ve mentioned in this review work in compliance with local and international legislation. They have a legal address and follow the rules of their jurisdiction. Thus, the companies’ operations are entirely legal, and you have nothing to worry about when paying for orders here.

H2: Conclusion

Studies often get tough, and feeling frustrated about the mounting writing workload is okay. Luckily, you don’t need to go through all that academic hassle alone. Many academic helpers provide assistance 24/7 and cover your back in times of need. So, why waste time, effort, and nerves writing dozens of essays if you can live a happy college life again?

Still, keeping all precautions in mind with every website you plan to engage is vital. Scams and fraudsters are preying on unknowing students on the web, promising cheap services but delivering poor-quality, plagiarized works instead. So, you should be 100% confident in the provider and its writers before you pay for essay to anyone online. This way, you can protect your academic reputation and bank balance.

With this list of trustworthy and reputable companies, you’ll never face the problem of choosing a provider to pay for essay projects without risks. We’ve done the hardest work, singling out the companies worth every penny you pay for their academic help. Amid the abundance of mediocre services online, this cheat sheet will be your time saviour in academic emergencies.

Go through each website, compare the rates and terms, and pick an essay writer that speaks to you. You’ll always receive competent academic advice, editing, and writing assistance on all subjects.