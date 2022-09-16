Pedestrian involved in hit-and-run incident in Canyon Country

One pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on Friday morning in Canyon Country, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, the incident occurred on Foxlane Drive and Nadal Street.

Firefighters were dispatched at 9:21 a.m. and arrived on the scene by 9:26 a.m.

“We had one transport (to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital) at 9:28,” said Benitez.

At the time of this publication, the extent of the injuries is unknown.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials were not able to provide any additional information on the hit-and-run or details regarding the suspect and his or her vehicle.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.