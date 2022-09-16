Saugus Café set to be honored at plaque dedication ceremony

Saugus Café is scheduled to be honored at an El Clampus Vitus’ “Clampers” plaque dedication ceremony in recognition for being a historical establishment as the oldest operational café in Los Angeles County.

The Order of E Clampus Vitus (ECV) is a fraternal organization that is dedicated to the preservation of the heritage of the American West. The organization currently has 47 chapters and more than 75,000 members. Their goal is to provide historical plaques and recognition to places that may perhaps be overlooked by traditional historical societies.

Platrix Chapter No. 2 and Peter Lebeck Chapter No. 1866 are set to host the event at The Saugus Café, 25861 Railroad Ave., on Oct. 16. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

At the ceremony, the café and current owner, Alfredo Mercado, will receive a physical plaque in honor of the café’s ongoing business since its establishment in 1886.

For more information on The Saugus Café, visit bit.ly/3Bn4zvZ.