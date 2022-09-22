Saugus cheer team holds clinic for kids

The Saugus High School cheerleading team hosted a clinic for potential future cheerleaders at the school’s gym on Sunday.

The clinic, a fundraiser for the cheer program, served as a way for youngsters to learn simple routines and moves, teamwork, and offered current cheerleaders experience in role-model training, leadership and working with children.

“So we want everyone to have an experience and to show them what Saugus cheer is and then get a little feel into what it’s like to be a Saugus cheerleader,” said Saugus varsity cheerleader Megan Parker. “Cheer gives you life lessons… you get to learn a lot and grow as a cheerleader and I don’t think everyone understands that you can really grow from this sport.”

Senior Megan Parker leads a lesson at the Saugus High School Cheer Clinic on Sunday Sept. 22, 2022 Trevor Morgan / The Signal

Jordyn Wertz, also a varsity cheerleader, said they would be teaching young girls how to cheer, do stunts, and do band dances — which she said was a new aspect of cheer that’s also fun to teach.

“Today’s basically a chance for anybody, from kindergarten to eighth grade, to come and see what it’s like to be a Saugus cheerleader or at least part of it,” said Wertz.

Candice Rogers, head coach for Saugus cheer, said in addition to being a learning experience, it’s also supposed to be fun.

Senior Kayla Piantanida leads a lesson at the Saugus High School Cheer Clinic on Sunday Sept. 22, 2022 Trevor Morgan / The Signal

“I think it’s important for the Saugus cheerleaders to reach out and show support for their community. And I think probably the little ones look up to Saugus cheerleaders, so it’s just kind of a great opportunity for them to get together and have fun,” said Rogers. “I feel like the biggest thing is just having fun and having a community event [that] brings everybody together.”

More than 100 girls participated in the clinic, being taught by cheerleaders from all levels of Saugus cheer.

Freshman Alexa Nichols consoles a young girl at the Saugus High School Cheer Clinic on Sunday Sept. 22, 2022 Trevor Morgan / The Signal