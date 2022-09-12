SCV Chamber to host 4th annual health care forum

News release

Addressing one of the most asked-about health-related issues in business, mental health in the workplace will be the focus of this year’s Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce health care forum.

The forum, designed by local leading health care professionals, is set to take place on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 8 a.m. in Top Shelf at The Cube. The lead discussion of this year’s forum will be centered around mental health in the workplace.

“Concerns of employee mental health is one of the most asked questions we receive from employers,” said Dr. Christian Raigosa, chair of the SCV Chamber board. “There can be a stigma around mental health issues, but the reality is that everyone faces mental health challenges at some point. Employers are finding that in this post-pandemic world, supporting their employees through these mental health challenges is more critical than ever.”

The forum is structured to be a working breakfast and will cover topics such as the economic cost on employers and discussion on how employers can best support their employees dealing with mental health issues. Medical professionals will provide practical and medically driven solutions to help foster the best working environment as employees return to work.

“The last few years have taken a huge toll on everyone’s mental health,” said Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “The SCV Chamber is proud to partner with our many health care industry members to provide this valuable forum to assist our entire business community. We know that a strong economy is dependent on a healthy workforce, and that includes mental health.”

The forum is open to all. Tickets are $50 for chamber members and $60 for non-members. Registration is now open on the chamber’s website at www.SCVChamber.com.