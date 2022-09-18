SCV Quilt Guild hosts fabric and boutique yard sale to fund charitable services

Santa Clarita Valley Quilt Guild hosts fabric and boutique yard sale to raise money to continue their charitable work on Saturday.

The SCV Quilt Guild was formed in 1990 as a way to build a sense of community within local quilters and to give back to the valley.

“They (the founders) were interested in doing charitable work, as well as educational work, and both of those are part of our mission,” said president Patti Voyles.

Darlene Stump, right and Jean Carter weigh material to determine price for an attendee at check out during the Santa Clarita Valley Quilt Guild Yard Sale and Meet ‘N Greet in Newhall on Saturday, 091722. Dan Watson/The Signal

They have donated their services and creations to community organizations such as The Santa Clarita Pregnancy Center, The Painted Turtle Camp, local veterans and senior centers.

“It’s something that we have a lot of passion for in the field,” said Voyles.

Over the COVID-19 pandemic, their funds to continue their charitable work dwindled significantly.

“With COVID, we lost some of our income,” said Voyles.

SCV Quilt Guild members Marcia Dains, Carol Carter and Melissa Nilsen took matters into their own hands and organized the fabric and boutique yard sale.

“It was the best venue to get it (the fabric) all displayed with as many people possibly coming to it,” said Dains.

Event co-chairs Marcia Dains, left, and Melissa Nilsen examine the Opportunity Quilt on display for their December raffle at Santa Clarita Valley Quilt Guild Yard Sale and Meet ‘N Greet in Newhall on Saturday, 091722. Dan Watson/The Signal

SCV Quilt Guild had obtained an excess of fabric donations from the community over the span of three years. By selling the unused fabric, the guild can now purchase items that are not commonly donated such as batting and thread.

All income from the purchases will help forward their passion for quilting, community and service.

The Santa Clarita Quilt Guild is always accepting new members. They meet on the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road. For more information on the guild visit scvquiltguild.org.

Sharon Wright looks some the hundreds of materials on display at Santa Clarita Valley Quilt Guild Yard Sale and Meet ‘N Greet in Newhall on Saturday, 091722. Dan Watson/The Signal

Attendees sort through piles of material at Santa Clarita Valley Quilt Guild Yard Sale and Meet ‘N Greet in Newhall on Saturday, 091722. Dan Watson/The Signal