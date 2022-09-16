SCV Water offers gardening class: water-saving turf care and substitutes

SCV Water Agency logo. Courtesy
News release  

Do you want your lawn to look its best? The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is offering a free virtual gardening class Saturday at 9 a.m. in which you can learn about techniques to maintain your turf that will keep it thriving and may improve water efficiency. 

The class will be led by Steve Williams, a horticulturalist and a University of California Cooperative Extension master gardener. This class will cover in detail lawn care and other alternatives to spruce up your curb appeal. 

Attendees can expect the class to last about an hour, followed by a question-and-answer session. If you missed the live course, all presentations are recorded and available for viewing on the agency’s website one week after the class. 

The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register for the Water-Saving Turf Care and Turf Substitutes gardening class or to view the remaining 2022 class schedule, visit: yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes/

