Sierra Hillbillies starting new class

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release 

The Sierra Hillbillies are offering a new square dance class through the Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department beginning Tuesday.  

Instructor Janienne Alexander will be teaching a new “SSD” curriculum designed to will have you dancing throughout the area quickly and confidently. 

Classes start Tuesday and run through Dec. 6 on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Cost for 14 weeks is $50. Singles and couples welcome. Casual dress.  

You can register with the Parks and Recreation Department at www.santa-clarita/seasons.  The class is sponsored by the Sierra Hillbillies Square & Round Dance Club, which has been supporting American folkdance in Santa Clarita for 55 years. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS