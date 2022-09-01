Sierra Hillbillies starting new class

News release

The Sierra Hillbillies are offering a new square dance class through the Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department beginning Tuesday.

Instructor Janienne Alexander will be teaching a new “SSD” curriculum designed to will have you dancing throughout the area quickly and confidently.

Classes start Tuesday and run through Dec. 6 on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Cost for 14 weeks is $50. Singles and couples welcome. Casual dress.

You can register with the Parks and Recreation Department at www.santa-clarita/seasons. The class is sponsored by the Sierra Hillbillies Square & Round Dance Club, which has been supporting American folkdance in Santa Clarita for 55 years.